Celebs pray for speedy recovery of Sanjay Dutt

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood and television celebrities took to their verified social media accounts on Wednesday to share prayers for veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. While many expressed shock, they also wished Sanju Baba a speedy recovery.

Sanjay Dutt’s friend and frequent co-actor Manisha Koirala, who is a cancer survivor tweeted: “Sadden to hear about your health challenge dear baba @duttsanjay .. but I know you are tougher !! There has been tremendous struggles in your life and you overcame them, this too shall be yet another win .. praying for your well-being.”

Singer Armaan Malik posted: “Hope you get well soon sir.”

“My dear friend Sanjay Dutt. I am praying to god that you recover completely very soon,” tweeted Anupam Kher in Hindi.



Noted Bhajan singer Anup Jalota shared a video where he says in Hindi: “I pray to Bhagwan Krishna for my friend Sanjay Dutt, so that he gets completely cured and comes back soon after completing his treatment from abroad. Sanjay and I share our birthday on July 29. I am praying to God that he comes back soon and continues to win the hearts of people.”



Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is also unwell. He is reportedly battling liver cirrhosis at a hospital in Hyderabad. Sharing her wishes for both of them, Richa Chadha wrote: “Get well soon @duttsanjay and @Nishikantkamat sending healing your way.”

“@duttsanjay sir praying for your speedy recovery and sending you loads of love and strength,” shared Kunal Kemmu.

Neha Dhupia posted: “Get well soon sir @duttsanjay”

“Praying for your speedy recovery Sanju sir @duttsanjay get well soon,” expressed Esha Deol.

“KARKAR HARR MAIDAAN FATEH May Ganapati Bappa Give you the strength to fight back n win this battle too. Praying for ur speedy recovery @duttsanjay,” tweeted television actress Kamya Punjabi.

KAR HARR MAIDAAN FATEH 👊🏼😇

TV actor Hiten Tejwani shared: “Get well soon sir @duttsanjay …will pray for you.”

TV actress Rashami Desai wrote: “Really in shock !!! Get well soon My Munna bhai. strength and power to Dutt family.”

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted: “@duttsanjay sir you’ve fought a lot of battles, external & internal. Taken it on your chin like a man. One more fight. You can do it. Prayers & thoughts with you. Lots of love.”

Director Anil Sharma posted: “Oh very shocking.. we pray for @duttsanjay fast recovery .. may god showers his blessings.”

According to reports, the 61-year-old actor will fly to the US for treatment soon.