Celebs raise the bars for fashion at 2020 Grammy Awards

Grammy is not just about recognising the best of music but it also gives one ‘fashion moment’ as celebrities stage their statement look at the red carpet.The 62nd Grammy held on January 27 morning at the Staples Center in Los Angeles was no different. Here’s a list of celebrities who impressed their fans with the right amount of glamour and boldness.

Ariana Grande

The star was all dolled up in a dusted grey, staples, ruffled Giambattista Valli ball gown was a vision to behold. She paired it matching opera gloves and high ponytail. The 26-year-old singer has received two Grammy nods this year for her album ”Thank U, Next’ and single ‘7-rings’.

Lizzo

After making a striking mark with the highest number of nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards, the singer wore a white, strapless, trailing Versace gown. She paired a thigh high outfit with a faux fur stole, and old Hollywood hairdo and completed the look with stings of beaded chain and silver heels.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy looked chic and elegant in the sunset orange Yanina Couture gown with ruffles, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She donned a glossy makeup with open beachy waves, and completed the look with diamond earrings and gold, strappy heels.

Camila Cabello

The singer wore a black, strapless dress that featured a sheer bodice and a layered tulle skirt with front slit. The “Senorita” singer sported a new hairstyle with sleek bangs. She accessorised her look with sparkling diamond necklace.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The ‘Sky is Pink’ actor sizzled in an embellished Ralph & Russo gown with a neckline that plunged well below her belly button similar to what Jennifer Lopez’s Versace green gown from 2000. She also wore a crystal stud on her belly button. Both Priyanka and Nick wore their tributes to basketball star Kobe Bryant through their outfits. While the former flaunted ’24’, Bryant’s jersey number on one of her fingernails, Jonas wore a purple ribbon on the lapel of his suit.

Lana Del Rey

Accompanied by her leading man, American singer Lana Del Rey made her Grammy red carpet debut at 62nd edition of the annual award show. The ‘F–k It I Love You’ singer brought date, Sean Larkin, to the award function where she has received two nods, one each for album and song of the year. While Rey sparkled at the red carpet in her silver shimmery ensemble, her partner slayed it in a classy all black look.