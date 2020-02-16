Celebs, rugs and rock ‘n’ roll: New York Fashion Week highlights

By | Published: 5:58 pm

From recycled cashmere and protective clothing for uncertain times to singer Debbie Harry and tennis star Maria Sharapova, AFP takes a look at the latest highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Gabriela Hearst cemented her reputation as the flag-bearer of high-end responsible fashion with a stunning fall-winter collection that focused on sustainability at New York Fashion week on Tuesday.

Hearst’s designs were all made from natural fibers, including recycled cashmere and remnants of antique Turkish rugs that were pieced together to form long coats. Many of the sweaters, cardigans, shawls and dresses had been hand knitted by Manos del Uruguay, a non-profit cooperative of female artisans from Hearst’s home country.

The collection had a distinctly 1970s vibe with hand-painted leather coats and designs chosen from mandalas or abstract shapes associated with dreams. Any carbon footprint from the show will be offset via a donation to a project that aims to save the Cardamom forest in Cambodia.

“True luxury knows where everything comes from and how it is made,” said Hearst, who grew up on a sheep farm in Uruguay.

Tennis star Maria Sharapova served up a celebrity appearance in all black at Vera Wang’s show held in a plush Upper East Side mansion just off Central Park Tuesday. The multiple grand slam winner sat front row alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and English fashion journalist Hamish Bowles. Models glanced at themselves in the grand residence’s elaborate mirrors as they walked through the house’s various rooms wearing black silk chiffon paired with thick platform heels.