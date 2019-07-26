Celestial object found in Madhubani brought to Patna museum

The object, having magnetic properties, crashed in the fields of the village under Laukahi block on Monday. 

By Author  |  Published: 26th Jul 2019  10:41 am
Celestial object
Madhubani: A celestial object, weighing more than 13 kg and having magnetic properties, landed in a village of this north Bihar's Madhubani district. Photo: IANS

Patna: A 13-kilogram celestial object, suspected to be a meteorite, was brought to a museum here after being discovered in Madhubani’s Mahadeva village.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said it is being investigated whether the object is a meteorite or not.

He said that the object, which is being kept at the Bihar museum, at present, will later be shifted to the science museum.

According to Mahadeva village residents, the impact of the fall caused a three-foot-hole in the ground.