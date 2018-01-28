Celestial wedding draws hundreds to Gudem

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Mancherial: The celestial wedding of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy and Sri Rama Devi was performed on a colourful note on the premises of the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Gudem village in Dandepalli on Sunday. Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao along with his wife attended the ritual.

Priests of the shrine organised the celestial wedding amid vedic chants and hymns. Diwakar Rao presented silk cloth to the presiding deity and the goddess as part of the ceremony. The ancient shrine was decorated with colourful lamps and flowers. Special riuals were performed to mark the occasion.

The event was part of the eight-day annual ceremony of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy, which began on January 25. Nithya Nidhi and Deeksha Kankanadharana were held on the maiden day. A Navagraha Homam would be conducted on January 30. Procession of the chariot of the presiding deity would be taken out on February 1.

Major attraction

Located on the right bank of River Godavari, the abode of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy is regarded as ‘Annavaram’ of Telangana. It is a major pilgrim centre in Mancherial district. It registers an income of around Rs 1.50 crore per annum. Devotees throng the shrine and perform Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratam on many auspicious occasions in a year.