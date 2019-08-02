Celine Dion goes edgy with wet look

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Veteran singer Celine Dion, who has garnered attention on account of her bold fashion choices lately, has once again managed to grab eyeballs as the cover girl for Harper’s Bazaar. Dion, who is shining bright on the cover of the magazine’s September issue, aced the publication’s 2019 “Icons” portfolio in a series of ravishing outfits.

For the first snapshot, the singer sported a neon-green tuxedo jacket and blue denims, paired with white stilettos. The I’m alive singer went for a wet bob hairstyle and bold eye makeup to complete the look.Another photo showcased her in a striped black-and-white dress paired with a polka-dot Marc Jacobs cape. In the last picture, Dion donned an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jacket, a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps and completed the look with intense makeup.

The 2019 ‘Icons’ edition features 10 cultural forces who have “redefined any rules about their crafts,” and includes Kate Moss, Shailene Woodley, Alicia Keys, Regina King, Awkwafina, Lakeith Stanfield, Christy Turlington, Alek Wek and Devon Aoki, reported Fox News.Dion recently turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week.The My Heart Will Go On singer wore a variety of unique attires, including one inspired by her involvement in Titanic.