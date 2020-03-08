Cell phone snatcher held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: A habitual mobile phone snatcher who allegedly was also involved in an automobile theft case was arrested by the Commissioner’s Task force, Central Zone Team, Hyderabad. The suspect was involved in cases in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates and three stolen cell phones and a two-wheeler which was used in the commission of offence, were recovered from him.

According to the police, Kuncham Koti alias Bunty, a labour worker is a native of Warangal and settled in the city. For livelihood, he worked as daily labour and committed snatchings from pedestrians in late night or early morning hours. He would target a victim and follow on bike and finding an opportunity, would snatch the phone.

Bunty had committed snatching offences in the limits of Saifabad police and Asifnagar apart from Kottur police limits of Cyberabad police. The suspect along with seized property were handed over to SHO, Saifabad for further investigation.

