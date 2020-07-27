Cellbay opens its 52nd store in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: Multibrand mobile store CellBay opened its 52nd store at Bollaram, Hyderabad. The event also saw the unveiling of the CellBay website www.cellbay.in and the CellBay Mobile app (Available on Play Store), which lets one order a mobile phone and also delivers the chosen phone to the customer’s home.

Femina Miss India AP -2019, Nikita Tanwani and actress Jenny Honey graced the occasion and inaugurated the store along with the website and app. Cellbay launched the store ensuring all the Covid-19 safety guidelines are in place, according to a press release.

Nagaraju, Managing Director, Cellbay, said the multibrand store was also selling products like oximeters at no-profit costs. With above 50 offline stores present across Telangana, he said that, out of 5,833 PIN Code numbers in Telangana, Cellbay would be able to deliver phones to around 2,400 PIN codes in 60 minutes and another 3,000 PIN codes in 24 hours.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .