Cellestial E-Mobility unveils electric-tractor

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup Cellestial E-Mobility has rolled out its first e-tractor with performance metrics that match 4X of the equivalent diesel-powered tractor. The electric-powered tractor is equipped with advanced features such as battery swapping, regenerative braking, power inversion (use the tractor to power a UPS), charging from residential AC outlet and fast charging which could benefit the Indian agriculture and goods carriage market.

Unveiling the vehicle, Siddhartha Durairajan, co-founder and promoter of Cellestial E- Mobility said, “The e-tractor is engineered to be a zero-emission environment-friendly tractor for horticultural or greenhouse works or moving goods within factories, warehouses and to haul baggage in airports. Besides, Cellestial’s 6HP electric tractor (equivalent to 21HP diesel tractor) is equipped with residential power socket charging and battery-swapping enabled.”

“The Cellestial e-tractor can cover up to 75kms on a single charge, with max power of 18 HP and 53 NM peak torque and reaches a speed of up to 20 kmph. It recharges in six hours with Cellestial’s proprietary residential charger at any conventional single-phase 16 Amps outlet and with an industrial infrastructure setup, it can fast-charge in two hours flat,” said Syed Mubasheer Ali, co-founder & partner, Cellestial E-Mobility.

The running cost of a conventional 21HP diesel tractor is roughly around Rs 150 per hour while for the Cellestial E-Mobility Tractor it will be around Rs. 20-35 per hour. The company plans to build 8,000 tractors in the next 36 months and further increase its production capacity in Balanagar Industrial area to meet the rising demand of the e-tractors.

Various governments’ new policies and their eagerness to introduce electric vehicles (EVs), rapidly decreasing battery costs, technological advances in charging infrastructure, innovative business models, the influx of smart digital technologies, as well as green policies and subsidies are favouring EV companies.

The company began its operations in May 2019 and raised a round of investment of $200,000 funding from Singapore based angel investor.

