Cement prices to take a hike in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Cement is all set to become dearer across Hyderabad. Prices of this most essential raw material for the construction industry will go up by Rs 40 to Rs 50 per bag from Saturday.

According to city-based cement dealers, cement prices were going up for the first time this year, with most cement companies hiking the rates by Rs 50 on the existing prices. Demand is already low and volumes are not so encouraging and with companies increasing the price in this stage, sales may not be up to the mark, dealers fear.

A bag of UltraTech cement, which was available for Rs 270 in August, will now cost Rs 320. Similarly, Bharathi Cement which was being sold for Rs 260 per bag last month will see the price jump to Rs 310 per bag.

Dealers said companies including Coromandel Cement, India Cements Ltd, Birla A1 Cement, and Bharathi Cement are among those who have decided to hike their prices.

R Bala Naidu, owner of Pravalika Enterprises, Moosapet, said there was less supply of cement in the city and that the sales were not encouraging. Every year, cement prices do fluctuate. However, this year, they were shooting up sharply and dealers were not happy, he said.

Several cement dealers have remained closed from September 1 to 6 due to supply crunch and sales would begin from Saturday, Naidu said, adding that construction activities were likely to pick up after the Ganesh festival, so were the sales.

Right cement:

While constructing a house, if you are not aware of the fundamentals of buying cement, there is a chance of losing money, time and quality of construction. One should be aware of what kind of cement should be used for slabs, walls, elevations and other structures without compromising on the quality. If possible, consult an expert before commencing the construction to know about the different grades of cement available in the market and the right grade that suits your building.

Naidu says one can go for UltraTech Cement and Birla Shakti Cement for constructing slabs, Shree Cement and Jaypee Cement for building elevations while Birla A1, Coromandel Cement and Bharathi Cement and others can be used for all kinds of structures.

The choice of type of cement also depends upon various other factors such as cost, availability in local market, importance of structure, quality requirement, and its purpose and environmental conditions.