Cement structure falls on house, one killed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A youngster was killed and his mother injured when a cement structure from a neighboring multi-storied building fell on their house at Machipura in Mangalhat here on Sunday evening.

The victim Inder Singh (22) along with his mother Daya Bai (50) and four siblings lived in an asbestos house.

According to the police, due to the strong wind which blew just before the rain, Daya Bai and her children who were sitting outside rushed inside the house for shelter.

As they were waiting for the rain to stop, a cement structure from the pent house on the adjacent multi-storied building fell on their house leading to the mishap.

“A one-foot high structure which was built on the asbestos roof of the pent house to retain it during strong wind and rains got detached and fell from the third floor on their house,” police said.

The debris fell on Inder’s head and Daya Bai’s leg. While Inder who suffered grievous injury died on the spot, his mother is being treated with a severe fracture.

Based on a complaint, the Mangalhat police booked a case for negligence causing death and injuries against the owner of the multi-storied building and are investigating.

Ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of Inder Singh. He also instructed the health officials to ensure proper treatment for Daya Bai who was injured in the mishap.

Rains lash parts of old city

Rains accompanied with winds lashed several parts of the old city while some other parts received light rains, on Sunday evening

Till 7 pm, Bandlaguda recorded highest rainfall of 20.8 mm followed by Bahadurpura (16.5 mm), Doodbowli (16.3 mm), Kishanbagh (16 mm) and Viratnagar (14 mm), according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The rains which occurred towards evening hours for around an hour resulted in power cut for a while in some places.

The Regional Meteorological Centre attributed the prevailing weather conditions to trough/ wind discontinuity from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across Marathawada and Interior Karnataka along with an upper air cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Met department issued weather warning that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. “Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the State,” officials said.

