Censor clearance for Ram Gopal Varma’s movie after name change

By | Published: 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: Thte Censor Board has given clearance for release of Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial movie after he changed the title of the movie as “Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu”.

The movie is now set to be released on December 12.

The yet-to-be released movie created ripples in political as well as film industry circles because of its name “Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu”. The movie was slated for release on November 29, but it could not be released as a petition was filed in the Telangana High Court alleging that the movie appeared to target dominant communities. The petitioner alleged that the story line too had caste-based overtones, but subsequently, the title was changed by RGV.

Ever since the release of its first look, teaser and the theatrical trailer, the movie raised the curiosity of general public and movie goers in the Telugu States. Co-directed by Varma and Siddharth, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu was bankrolled under the RGV’s home banner Tiger Company Productions.

The censor revising committee clarified that the movie doesn’t target any section of people or communities. And it is a complete commercial entertainer with the elements of faction politics and rowdyism, said the makers. The co-producers of the movie include Natti Kranthi, N Karuna, Anjaiah Mysore, T Naresh Kumar and T Sridhar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter