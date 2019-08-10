Central ministers invited to visit KLIS

By | Published: 12:49 am

Khammam: MP and TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said the MPs from Telangana have invited Central ministers and MPs from other States to visit Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He said the MPs had also appealed to the Central government to accord national status to the project. During an interaction with mediapersons here on Saturday evening, he said the issue of national status to Kaleshwaram was raised in the Parliament.

Issues like setting up of mining university and steel plant at Bayyaram and granting funds for new railway lines, establishing a medical college in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and setting up Supreme Court bench in Hyderabad were taken to the notice of Central government, he said.

Nageswara Rao earlier on Saturday visited Khammam railway station and inspected the facilities available at the station. He also interacted with the passengers and held a meeting with the railway officials.

