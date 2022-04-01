Central Tax and Customs emerge champions in Basketball Championship final

Hyderabad: Central Tax & Customs downed spirited Keystone Basketball Academy 73-67 in a closely-fought final to emerge champions in the Annual Hyderabad League Basketball Championship conducted by The Hyderabad District Basketball Association on Friday.

In the evenly-contested match from the start, young and energetic players of Keystone Basketball Academy played a fast paced game with Karthik and Subhash combining well with Jaydev to score from fast breaks. However, the experienced Varma, Vijay and Harish combined well for Central Tax with Vijay and Varma both scoring a 3-point apiece as Central Tax led 24 – 23 at end of first quarter.

There were many lead changes throughout the match. In the dying seconds of the second quarter, Rohan and Vaishnav of Keystone combined well to score through drive-in’s to take a one-point lead at 39–38 at the half time.

After the change of ends, Rajat and Venkat Reddy of Central Tax used their height to good effect to score from the paint as Central Tax took a slender three-point lead with 54–51 at end of third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Central Tax tightened their defense while Vaishnav and Jaydev of Keystone scored three 3-pointers and tried hard for a comeback. But Varma scored a 3-pointer and aided with Vijay’s 4 consecutive points, Central Tax extended their lead and won the match.

For the winners, Rajat top scored with 18 points while Venkat Reddy (16), Vijay (15) and Varma (14) chipped in with good scores. For the losing outfit, Jaydev added 20 while Rohan scored 16 points.

Results: Final: Central Tax & Custom 73 (Rajat 18, Venkat Reddy 16, Vijay 15, Varma 14) bt Keystone Basketball Academy 67 (Jaydev 20, Rohan 16, Karthik 13, Vaishnav 10).

