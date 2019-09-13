Central team all praise for Wanaparthy officials

By | Published: 12:24 am

Wanaparthy: Dolly Chakraborty, Additional Secretary at the Ministry for Agriculture, Government of India, has praised the efforts of the District Administration in effective implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan in Gopalpet mandal, which is one of the mandals selected for the implementation of the watershed management programme of the Central government.

Speaking at review meeting with district officials on the programme on, Dolly Chakraborty specifically appreciated the efforts of District Collector Sweta Mohanty and all district and mandal-level officials from various departments for effective implementation of the flagship programme for the past two-and-half months in the mandal.

She hoped the officials would continue working with the same spirit, so that excellent results could be achieved in the near future. Due to the work initiated by the officials of Gopalpet mandal, she expressed her confidence in water conservation and ground water levels increasing in the mandal.

She also urged the people of the district to take-up water conservation, as well as conservative use of water as a movement, in addition to taking-up plantation programmes on a large-scale.

During the meeting, Sweta Mohanty gave a power-point presentation, explaining how five aspects pertaining to watershed management practices were being implemented in Gopalpet mandal as part of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

She said that till now, 165 percolation tanks were constructed and that 699 more tanks would be constructed in the near future. She said that 2600 boundary trenches were dug till now and that 1500 more trenches would be dug.

Apart from 7 roof-top water harvesting structures built till now, another 10 structures would be built. Out of the 89 minor irrigation tanks being restored in the mandal, she said that 54 tanks were restored under Mission Kakatiya programme and 23 tanks were being taken-up for restoration under Jal Shakti Abhiyaan. She said that 1014 soak-pits were dug till now and another 2480 would be dug soon to conserve water.

In addition to these efforts, she said that 5600 saplings were planted on the bunds of these tanks till now and 1000 more saplings would be planted soon. She said that 25 nurseries were setup for this purpose to plant 17.4 lakh saplings and that 3.5 more saplings would be planted soon.

Apart from 324 review meetings held regarding Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, she said rallies and awareness programmes were held in villages across the mandal to create awareness among the people regarding water conservation, water management and afforestation.

Naganath, Deputy Secretary for the Ministry for Finance, Government of India, Gopala Krishna, Technical Officer, IIT Roorkee, Rajender, Senior Head, KVK Madanapur and other government officials attended the review meeting.

