Central team gives a thumbs-up to Telangana

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: On the second day of its three-day visit to Hyderabad, the five-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the State government to contain the coronavirus spread in the city.

Led by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka, the team, including senior Public Health Specialist Dr Chandrashekhar Gedam, NIN Director Dr R Hemalatha, Consumer Affairs Director SS Thakur and NIDM Associate Professor Shekhar Chaturvedi visited the rythu bazar at Mehdipatnam and inspected the social distancing norms being followed there.

The team interacted with farmers at the bazar and enquired about the transportation of stocks to the market. Yadaiah Yadav, a farmer from Moinabad, explained to the team as to how he was getting the vegetables, cultivated in his agriculture fields, on a two-wheeler and selling the same at the bazar. The team also checked the price chart on mobile rythu bazars.

Later, the Central team visited Nature Cure Hospital and checked the facilities, including lab, equipment and PPE kits. Arun Baroka appreciated the staff and doctors on the measures being taken by them to contain the spread of the virus.

The members also inspected a containment zone in Malakpet and interacted with emergency and medical staff on duty. During their study of the services extended to residents in the zone, the medical staff informed the team that regular health check-ups were being conducted.

In the afternoon, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy explained the team about the steps taken by the State police to ensure total lockdown. The DGP told the team about the security measures taken up by them at all hospitals where Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment and suspects placed under quarantine.

