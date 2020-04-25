Central team lauds initiatives taken by Telangana to tackle COVID-19

By | Published: 10:56 pm 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A five-member inter-ministerial Central team that visited the city on Saturday appreciated the initiatives taken by the State government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, in Telangana.

Headed by Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the team inspected the 1,500-bed Covid-19 hospital established at Gachibowli. The team enquired about availability of doctors, support staff, testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs) and masks. The team also inspected the Annapurna free meals distribution centre at Gachibowli Circle and interacted with beneficiaries before visiting the Akshaya Patra Central Kitchens set up at Kokapet and Narsingi.

An official, who accompanied the Central team members, said they were satisfied with the overall preparedness of the State government in dealing with the situation. At the Gachibowli hospital, Panchayat Raj Commissioner M. Raghunandan Rao explained to the team that all prominent government hospitals in the districts were declared Covid-19 hospitals and that as many as 2,000 beds were available in different hospitals of the city.

Treatment was given to patients as per the guidelines issued by the Central government, Rao said. Baroka along with other team members — senior Public Health Specialist Chandrashekhar Gedam, National Institute of Nutrition director R. Hemalatha, Ministry of Consumers Affairs Director SS Thakur and National Institute of Disaster Management Associate Professor Shekhar Chaturvedi — inspected the intensive care unit, isolation wards, storerooms, etc., at the Gachibowli hospital.

Protocol panels

The team members enquired whether protocol committees were established as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health apart from taking preventive measures to control the spread of the virus. They also asked about special training given to the medical and para-medical staff. The team will be in the State till April 28.

The team also met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who gave a detailed presentation on initiatives taken by the State government to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has given directions to save the lives of people and minimize positive cases, Somesh Kumar said, adding instructions were given to implement the lockdown strictly in the State. He also told the team that all departments were working as a team and that an overall strategy was in place for Covid management.

The Chief Secretary gave a presentation on treatment, maintaining containment zones, quarantine centres, hospital preparedness, surveillance, testing, helpline, procurement of medical equipment, supply of rice to white ration cardholders, relief measures to migrant workers, Annapurna free meals distribution centres and shelter homes.

