Central Team lauds Telangana govt’s anti-epidemic measures

Hyderabad: The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Monday visited Gandhi Hospital and other places in the city and complimented the State government for the efforts being made for curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus.

During their visit to Gandhi Hospital, the ICMT inspected the treatment to the COVID-19 patients and the facilities being provided at the hospital. The team members enquired whether sufficient sanitation, paramedical, security staff, number of beds, ICU beds, ventilators etc. were arranged at the hospital. They specifically checked about safety measures being taken for doctors and other staff members.

Hospital authorities informed the team that the condition of 90 per cent patients was normal and that there was no dearth of staff at the hospital.

Earlier, the IMCT led by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti Arun Baroka visited a containment zone at Humayun Nagar and enquired with GHMC officials about the services being rendered to residents in the zone, especially in case of any emergency cases of diabetics, paralysis, B.P., etc.

The team also interacted with residents of the containment zone and sought their feedback on services provided to them by the officials. GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar explained to the team about the facilities provided and the measures taken to contain COVID-19 in containment zones.

Later, the team inspected the government quarantine centre set up at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and enquired about the facilities provided at the centre. The team also inspected the Central Drug store and checked with officials on how they were supplying medicines to other districts and mode of transport.

They enquired with the doctors and supporting staff about the quality of PPE kits provided and the methodology adopted in disposal of waste. Hospital officials informed that sufficient medicines and personal protection kits were readily available for supply.

Stay back to meet CS

Hyderabad: The IMCT stayed back in the city on Monday and is likely to meet Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday. As per schedule, the IMCT was supposed to fly back to New Delhi on Monday evening after completing their three-day visit to the city and inspecting the measures in place to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Apart from meeting the Chief Secretary, the IMCT may also visit different places on Tuesday, said an official from GHMC.

