Central team visits Hyderabad ESI Hospital

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its inspections in the city, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Saturday visited ESI Hospital and interacted with hospital authorities over the facilities in place to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Hospital Dean Dr Srinivas and Superintendent Dr Paul informed the IMCT members that no positive cases arrived at the hospital for treatment till date. The IMCT inspected the arrangements made at the hospital to extend treatment and control the spread of corona virus. Later, the central team visited FCI Godown at Cherlapally and enquired about the stocks in the godowns.

GHMC Control Room receives 600+ calls

Meanwhile, the GHMC control room received 686 calls on Saturday and of these five calls pertained to suspected corona cases while another five calls were made seeking ambulance assistance. As a precautionary measure, 32 ambulances are kept at different locations to attend any emergency requests.

Among all the calls, 545 calls were made requesting supply of food from 20 containment zones and other areas. Accordingly 22,300 food packets were delivered by the municipal corporation in coordination with Annapurna Mobile vehicles, said a press release.

