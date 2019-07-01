Central Waqf Board team visits Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: A three member team of Central Waqf Committee visited the Telangana State Waqf Board on Monday. The central team interacted with the State Waqf Board Chairman and members about various issues pertaining to the developmental activities and protection of properties.

The team comprised of Rais Khan Pathan, Naushad Khan and Wasim Ali Khan.

Chairman of Telangana State Waqf Board, Mohd Saleem said the Board is taking up developmental activities at various Waqf properties in the State to increase its revenue.