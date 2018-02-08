Centre allocates funds to turn Mancherial-Chandrapur into NH

By | Published: 11:13 pm 11:14 pm

Mancherial: The proposed conversion of Mancherial-Chandrapur State highway into national highway will be a reality soon with Union government allocating funds in the Budget 2018. It will not only ease traffic snarls but also improve marketing opportunities for farmers of this region.

In December 2016, Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that the 95-km-long stretch would be upgraded to the national highway, which passes through Asifabad town, by spending Rs 1,500 crore.

Accordingly, the Union government granted funds for laying the road in 2017. Detailed project report of the works and designs of underpasses and bypass roads were already prepared.

The Union government earmarked Rs 5,000 crore to take up five national highways projects in Telangana in the recently presented Budget 2018-19. Among the five, the Mancherial-Chandrapur stretch was given paramount importance.

Authorities of National Highways Authorities of India say that the works would be commenced following the completion of tendering of the works, which is likely to be completed by the end of April.

Duration of the execution of the works is two years from the date of commencement once executing agency is finalised. A consultancy was already appointed for demarking the land to be used for converting of the road into a national highway. A toll plaza will be erected on the outskirts of Mandamarri town.

The width of the road is going to be 150 feet in residential areas and 198 feet in non-residential places.

Authorities of Revenue Department are making efforts to begin the process of acquiring lands for the formation of the four-lane national highway and bypass roads around Kyathanpalli village in Mandamarri mandal and Bellampalli town. They are now alleviating concerns of the people who are going to be displaced with upgrading the stretch at Mandamarri, Tandur, Rebbena and other villages.

Peddapalli MP B Suman, who represents this district, is keen on upgrading the road. He pursued Union government in upgrading the stretch, considering the flow of traffic and poor road infrastructure of this region. He played a vital role in Gadkari announcing grants funds for taking the much-coveted road network.