Centre asks States to allow nursing homes, clinics, smooth movement of medical staff

Hyderabad: The Union Home Ministry has on Monday urged State governments to ensure that all private clinics and nursing homes remain open and continue to function without any hindrances.

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that at many places, private clinics and nursing homes were not allowed to open.

“The functioning of these medical facilities, which supplement the regular medical infrastructure and relieve the burden on hospitals, is crucial. I would urge all States to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function,” he said.

States must also ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances and ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professional staff. Such movement should also be facilitated inter-State, wherever it is required, the Home Secretary said.

Services of medical and para-medical staff are urgently required because they have to render their regular responsibilities such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset of vector-borne and other seasonal diseases and meeting other non-Covid emergencies etc. In this scenario, restrictions on medical professionals will lead to severe constraints in rendering Covid and Non-Covid healthcare services, he added.

