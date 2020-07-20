Centre assures 1.3 lakh tonnes urea to Telangana in July

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday urged the Centre for timely release of fertilisers to Telangana State to meet the demand for the Vaanakalam season including immediate release of 1.3 lakh tonnes urea towards July month’s quota. He called on Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda in New Delhi in this regard where the latter responded positively.

Niranjan Reddy said amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government’s decision to exempt agriculture sector from lockdown restrictions had helped the entire nation to recover quickly and also ensured livelihood for about 60 per cent of the nation’s population who were directly or indirectly involved in agriculture operations. “Due to completion of various irrigation projects, there is a huge increase in cultivation area in Telangana State. As a result, farm operations are being taken up on a large scale which in turn increase demand for fertilisers and urea,” he added.

Responding positively, Sadananda Gowda promised to honour the commitment to supply 10.5 lakh tonnes of urea to Telangana State during the Vaanakalam season. He pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao himself had telephoned him in this regard and there will be no shortage of urea and other fertilisers. He also assured to expedite the process of supply of urea from international markets to the State.

