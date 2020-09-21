Centre cannot deny GST compensation

Union govt has to statutorily compensate States and the Act doesn’t specify any conditions absolving it from this duty

The Finance Minister has directed the State governments to approach the Reserve Bank of India and raise loans for the GST revenue shortfall, citing ‘act of god’ as a reason. This makes it necessary to explore the origin and mechanism of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act.

The 101st amendment to the Constitution empowered Parliament and State legislatures concurrently to make laws for levying GST on supply of goods and services on the same transaction. Accordingly, Parliament passed the Central General Sales Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, for levying tax on intra-State supply of goods and services, and Integrated General Sales Tax (IGST) Act for inter-State supply of goods and services, Union Territory GST (UT GST) Act and the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, for providing compensation to the States during the process of implementation of the GST Act.

Articles 246-A, 269-A

By the said amendment, Article 246-A and Article 269-A were incorporated in the Constitution along with other amendments. Article 246-A, which is newly inserted, contemplates that the legislature of every State has the power to make laws with respect to the GST imposed by the Union or by such State and Parliament has exclusive power to make laws with respect to GST, where the supply of goods or of services or both takes place in the course of inter-State trade or commerce.

Article 246 contemplates that Parliament only has exclusive power to make laws with respect to any of the matters enumerated in List-I in the Seventh Schedule. It also contemplates that Parliament and the legislature of any State have power in respect of the matters enumerated in the Concurrent List.

Similarly, Article 269-A contemplates that the GST on supplies in the course of inter-State trade or commerce shall be levied and collected by the government of India and such tax shall be apportioned between the Union and the States in the manner as may be provided by Parliament by law on the recommendation of GST Council. Article 269 contemplates that certain duties and taxes levied and collected by the government of India shall be assigned to the States in the manner provided in sub-clause 2.

GST Council

The 101st amendment also by incorporation of Article 279-A empowers the President to constitute a council to be called as the GST Council. The said council is empowered to make recommendations to the Union and the States with regard to various aspects regarding levying and apportionment. Article 279-A also stipulates various aspects relating to which the council shall make recommendations and deal with.

Simultaneously, anticipating that the State governments would sustain certain loss of revenue during the period of transition while implementing the Act, Parliament enacted, the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017. A reading of the said Act shows that it is enacted to provide compensation to the States for the loss of revenue arising on account of GST implementation in pursuance of the provisions of the Constitution (101st Amendment) Act, 2016.

Section 7 of the said Act specifically contemplates that the compensation shall be paid to any State during the transition period for the shortfall in the collection of the revenue. Sec 2(r) defines transition period as a period of five years from the transition date and as per Sec 2(q) transition date means the date on which the GST Act of the State concerned comes into force. Almost all the State legislations were enacted in 2017 and, therefore, the transition period shall be up to July, 2022. During this period, if there is any shortfall in revenue to the States, the same shall be compensated by the Central government.

The liability of the Central government to compensate the States is a statutory liability. The said Act does not specify any conditions absolving the Centre from payment of such compensation.

Indian Contract Act, 1872

The Indian Contract Act, 1872, contains two provisions — Sec 32 and Sec 56 — which relate to the inability to perform a contract basing on happening of a future event. The parties to contract may incorporate such a condition in the contract, which is generally called ‘force majeure’ clause and if incorporated, the party which cannot perform its obligation due to any unforeseen event may invoke the said clause.

Only the parties under the contractual obligations may be entitled to invoke such clauses if specified in the contracts and the same binds both the parties to the contract. The application of the concept of ‘force majeure’ or an ‘act of god’ is purely within a contractual domain, ie, obligations arising out of the contract. The said principle cannot be made applicable to the liabilities arising under a statute unless and until such a statute provides for any such concept.

The concept of ‘force majeure’ originated from Roman law, which recognised the principle that the obligations under a contract are binding so long as the situation existing at the time the contract was entered into fundamentally remains the same. The said term refers to an event or effect that can be neither anticipated nor controlled. It is purely a contractual provision contained in the contracts and the inter-se rights between the parties to the contract are governed by only the terms and conditions contained therein.

A contractual obligation is different from a statutory obligation. In the present dispute between the States and the Centre with regard to providing compensation, the same has to be viewed in the light of a statutory obligation created by virtue of an amendment to the Constitution. Therefore, directing the States to approach the Reserve Bank of India for availing loan instead of providing compensation as envisaged in the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, is not the correct approach. The concept of avoiding the obligation to pay the compensation citing ‘act of god’ as a reason would be in breach of the provisions of the Act.

(The author is Advocate, High Courts of AP & Telangana)

