‘Centre can’t ignore Telangana’

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has been a front-runner in initiating several sectoral reforms, which has placed the State on top nationally in terms of ease of doing business, attracting investments, creating jobs and ensuring equitable urban and rural development. While this proactive State has been making efforts on its front, the anticipated financial assistance from the Centre has not been forthcoming, more so in the core growth sectors such as infrastructure including for its ambitious Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha projects, point out experts.

On the crucial Centre-State linkage, Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices (IASCC) co-founder Anil K Sood told Telangana Today, “The Centre must not ignore the efforts of progressive States. It should really work together with the States. Ideally, it is appropriate that we have a combined investment plan in areas that require large investment and over many years. It can be a State-led long-term programme, where the Centre is an equal partner. To me, it does not matter even if the area is in the State list. Our country can’t progress, if the States don’t. States constitute the country.”

An economist and Crux Management Services president, Vikas Singh says, the Central government should change its attitude towards supporting a State, anything that is done on a sustainable basis. State governments understand better the immediate and long-term needs of the people of the region.

The Centre must encourage States that are doing well by providing impetus to key projects envisaged and should not try to control the latter, adds Singh.

