Centre convenes meeting of TS, AP Chief secretaries

Hyderabad: The Union Home Secretary convened a meeting of Chief Secretaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on February 21 in New Delhi to sort out long pending assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

According to AK Manish, under Secretary of Union Home Department, the top officials of both the States will attend the meeting to discuss/resolve difficulties and disputes arising out of the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and issues relating to implementation of important infrastructure projects contained in Schedule XIII.

The issues which are likely to come up for discussion include establishment of educational institutions of national importance, AIIMS, Tribal university in both States, Horticulture university in Telangana.