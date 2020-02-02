Centre discriminating against non-BJP States: Karne Prabhakar

By | Published: 10:10 pm 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Government Whip Karne Prabhakar on Sunday slammed the BJP State leaders for remaining silent even as the Centre injustice meted out to the State in the latest Union Budget. He stated that the Union Budget was prepared with utter callousness which would only result in further slowdown of the nation’s economy.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Prabhakar said the Centre was being partial to BJP-ruled States and was showing discrimination towards States ruled by other political parties which was against the federal spirit of the country. He said that after showering praise on schemes implemented by the State, the BJP-led NDA government failed to allocate funds despite repeated requests from the State.

“The Union Budget is nothing short of a hurdle for a progressive State like Telangana. The Centre ignored recommendations of NITI Aayog which was constituted by it, for providing Rs 24,000 crore towards Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. It has also cheated the State government by not releasing funds promised to the States towards revenue gap for implementing GST,” he said.

The Government Whip alleged that the BJP government was giving priority to create unnecessary rifts between people in the name of religion and was misleading the entire nation by hiding facts about economic slowdown. He demanded that the BJP leaders should come out in open and admit to the injustice done to the State and fight for the rightful share of Telangana State in funds allocation.

