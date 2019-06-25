Centre emulating Telangana schemes: KK

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: K Keshava Rao, TRS Parliamentary Party chairman and floor leader in Rajya Sabha, stated that the Telangana government was implementing better schemes than the Central government and had no reason to opt for the latter’s schemes. He rejected the claims of the NDA government laying foundation for New India in 2014 and felt that it was nothing but ignoring the contribution of the previous governments including that of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Addressing the Upper House during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on Tuesday, Keshav Rao rubbished the claims of the Central government over introducing largest health insurance scheme under Ayushman Bharat. He pointed out that at least three States including Telangana, rejected the scheme as they had better schemes covering larger number of people. “With a Rs 300 crore budget, Ayushman Bharat serves about 20 lakh people. But Telangana government is spending Rs 800 crore covering 80 lakh people under its health insurance scheme,” he said.

The TRS Parliamentary Party chairman said though the Modi government speaks about cooperative federalism, it had failed to practice the same. He pointed out that Telangana built the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) which is world’s largest lift irrigation project with a cost of about Rs 80,000 crore. “Despite our repeated pleas, the Centre did not release even a single paise for the scheme,” he said. He added that while the Union government’s Mathrutva Vandana Yojana covers one delivery for 6,000 beneficiaries per year and has Rs 50 crore budget outlay, the State government had a budget outlay of Rs 300 crore per year covering 14,000 people for two deliveries.

He came down heavily on the Modi government for claiming to have developed the nation though all the economic indicators pointed at a slow down as per the Centre’s own reports. “The Presidential Address stated that the country made great progress in every sector. But agriculture growth rate was only 2.9 per cent this year when compared to five per cent last year. Mining sector grew by 1.3 per cent this year against 5.1 per cent last year. Similarly, growth rate of power sector is seven percent this year against 8.6 per cent last year. Index of industrial production which is crux of all the development, shows 3.7 per cent growth which is lowest in last five quarters,” he said.