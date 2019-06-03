Centre files plea on transfer orders

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Monday admitted a writ plea filed by the Central government on the question of transfer of employees of the Debt Recovery Tribunal. The government in exercise of a statutory policy has proceeded to transfer 38 employees. While 31 employees joined duty at the place of allotment, eight persons challenged the transfer orders. While four of them approached the Central Administrative Tribunal in Kolkata, four approached the Tribunal at Hyderabad. The Tribunal in Kolkata dismissed the applications. However, the Tribunal at Hyderabad allowed the pleas. Aggrieved by the same, the present writ petition was filed. The bench listed the matter for June 24.

PIL against illegal construction

The same bench posted to Tuesday a PIL against authorities for not taking any action against illegal excavation of rocks, illegal construction and non-removal of illegal residential and commercial structures at Narsingi village in Ranga Reddy district. Balaji Rathi a resident of Hyderabad, complained that the government was permitting illegal excavations in spite of it being a government land and ‘prohibited’ property.