Centre focusing on preventing cyber attacks

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of recent cyber-attacks in the country, the Central government is taking constructive steps to regulate and tackle these issues in a more coherent manner. After announcing a computer emergency response team (CERT) for the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the government is also announced a CERT for the financial sector. In addition, it is working on data protection framework for the country after studying the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) made by the European Union.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said, “CERT-In has already prepared a report on the CERT for the financial sector and it is in advanced stage and it will be coming up very soon. The Fin-CERT will primarily focus on banking, insurance and other financial sector. We are also looking at having geographically focused CERT for each State, city or municipality. And we are also looking at how these sector-specific CERTs can work in tandem with geographic-specific CERTs so that any problem can be handled from where they originate.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the closing day of the Microsoft Academic Research Summit 2018 held in International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) in partnership with Association for Computing Machinery.

The secretary also pointed out that the government is also working on data protection framework for India which has been done after studying the GDPR of the EY. “For this framework, one round of consultation on the white paper released by Justice Sri Krishna Committee in December 2017 has been held. And till January 31 we are receiving comments, suggestions, views etc on the white paper and then will decide the further course of action,” Sawhney said.