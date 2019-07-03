Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, CDFD ink pact

By | Published: 2:08 am

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to maximise the potential of both research institutes in human disease diagnostics.

Directors of CCMB and CDFD, Dr Rakesh K Mishra and Dr Debashis Mitra, respectively, exchanged the MoU here on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The objectives of the MoU include provision of quality DNA-based diagnostic services at lower costs and to develop newer diagnostic methods besides engaging in scientific research to improve understanding of human genetic disorders.

The institutes have also mutually agreed to undertake training and educational activities in the field of genetic diagnostics.

Studies show that more than 50 lakh babies are born each year with genetic disease in India. The burden of these disorders has its effects on the economic and social structure of society. Most of these disorders are untreatable and for those which can be treated, the treatment is expensive. The only option to address the problem is the preventive approach which requires prenatal diagnosis and genetic counselling, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .