Centre gives nod for 178 EV charging stations in Telangana

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Bringing in the much-needed Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to the State, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has finally approved 178 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations for Telangana. The approval came under two phases of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME-India) Scheme aimed at giving a big push to electric vehicles in public transport.

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) will be the nodal agency for the establishment of these stations, mostly with multiple plug points that can charge at least three cars at one go.

“While the ministry has approved 118 stations for Urban Local Bodies under the Hyderabad capital region, 10 charging stations will be established in Warangal and another 10 in Karimnagar under FAME 2. All the 138 stations will be established and managed by three public sector units, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL),” D V Ramakrishna Kumar, Project Director, TSREDCO, told Telangana Today. The Centre also approved another 40 EV stations under FAME-1 which will come up in Hyderabad taking the total number of EV charging stations in the State capital to 158.

While NTPC will be establishing 32 stations, REIL has been given 37 and EESL 49. REIL will be managing all the 20 units in Warangal and Karimnagar. “The process of setting up these stations will begin soon as the lockdown conditions are restricting the movement of technicians. The inspections are going on and by the end of this year, the charging stations will start functioning,” Ramakrishna Kumar said.

Locations Identified

Over 200 locations have been identified to establish 178 EV charging stations in the capital region and in the two districts and the final decision is pending with the three PSUs. They will be established mostly in public places such as parking lots and PSUs with the help of the TS Discoms. The discoms have offered to charge Rs 6 per unit from the companies setting up these chargers. However, TSREDCO will announce the rates to be charged from consumers who utilise the facility.

The TSREDCO also hopes to offer the service to EV owners on the highways. Most of the EVs available in the market come with a mileage range of 150-300 kms per single charge.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .