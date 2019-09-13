Centre has done nothing for Telangana: Errabelli Dayakar

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Jagtiyal: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the NDA government at the Centre had done nothing for Telangana.

Dayakar Rao was speaking at a Gram Sabha organised as part of 30-day action plan held in Himmathraopet on Friday.

The Minister said despite State government’s repeated appeal, the Union government had not sanctioned sufficient funds to Telangana. State paid Rs 2.30 lakh crore to the Centre under various taxes. However, Telangana got only Rs 25,000 crore aid from the Centre.

Dayakar Rao wanted BJP MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to bring fund for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project by convincing their government. He also wanted the MP to get national status for the project.

No government in the last 70 years was done such a development which was materialized by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Though the construction of SRSP project was not completed even after 50 years, Kaleshwaram project was constructed in record time of three years. It was materialized only because of KCR.

Earlier, agriculture pump sets, starters and transformers used to burnt frequently due to power fluctuations. However, Chief Minister addressed power problems by supplying 24 hour uninterrupted current supply to agriculture sector.

In the entire country, Telangana was the only state which was supply 24 hour current to agriculture sector, he informed and said that safe drinking water is being supplied to every house under Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Instead of waiting for others, people should come forward to develop their villages and development should be done irrespective of political affiliations.

