Centre has to take call on SC categorisation: Kadiam Srihari

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister, Kadiam Srihari reiterated that the TRS party is committed to the categorisation of the scheduled castes.

Talking to media persons at Secretariat on Friday, he said the government had already passed the Bill for categorisation of the SCs and forwarded it to the Centre for the final nod.

Taking a dig at the Congress and other opposition leaders targeting the government on the issue, he said the Central government had to take the final call and help resolve the issue.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already taken up the issue with the Prime Minister. An appointment was sought with the Prime Minister for a meeting with an all party delegation. But no response was received from the PMO on this so far.

He question the very intention of the MRPS Chief Manda Krishna Madiga deliberately choosing Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao as his target on the issue.