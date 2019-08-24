Centre heaps praise on Mission Kakatiya

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Days after the BJP working president JP Nadda berated Mission Kakatiya programme in the State, two Union ministries – Jal Shakti, and Rural Development – along with Niti Aayog, citing Mission Kakatiya as a case study, declared Telangana as a top performer in the country for source augmentation and restoration of water bodies.

In their Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) report, the Central ministries and Niti Aayog further said Telangana was a top performer in areas irrigated by restored water bodies. The only other States that found a high rank in this category were Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The report made it clear that Mission Kakatiya programme is a ‘great example’ of restoring minor irrigation structures and sources to improve water availability and accessibility for small and medium farmers. Local water bodies such as lakes and ponds can act as important water resources for irrigating small farmlands through minor irrigation infrastructure, the report said.

This is not the first time that Mission Kakatiya has come in for praise by Niti Aayog. It may be recalled that it had previously recommended a Rs 5,000 crore grant from the Centre for the programme. However, the Centre did not follow this recommendation.

Minor irrigation

In addition to being a ‘great example’ of bringing to bear small irrigation sources and making them useful for agriculture, Mission Kakatiya through restoration of water bodies, made it possible to use 265 tmcft of water allocated for minor irrigation under the Godavari and Krishna river basins, the report said.

Former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, reacting to the CWMI report, congratulated officials, engineers, elected representatives and people who joined hands to make Mission Kakatiya a success. In a tweet, Harish Rao said Mission Kakatiya had already achieved national and international recognition. “The strides Telangana is making under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a model for the rest of the country. The State should achieve more successes in such programmes drawing inspiration from Mission Kakatiya,” he said.

Incidentally, this amount of water put to use for irrigation, is 1.4 times the 215 tmcft of water that the Srisailam dam can hold when it is full. To reach Mission Kakatiya capacity to hold water, a little more than the combined storage capacities of Jurala reservoir as well that of Narayanpur dam in Karnataka will need to be added to the water Srisailam reservoir can hold.

Water storage

The CWMI report released in New Delhi on Friday, said Mission Kakatiya builds on the concept of harnessing benefits of tank irrigation with the aim of restoring over 46,000 tanks across Telangana. The programme involves aspects of enhancing minor irrigation structures, increasing command area, and community-based irrigation.

“The initiative has helped increase the water storage capacity of water bodies and enhance on-farm moisture retention capacity in the region, apart from improving access and availability of water for irrigation in case of small and medium farmers,” the report said.

Despite this being the case, the programme has come repeatedly under fire from the BJP and Congress in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter