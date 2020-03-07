Centre heaps praise on Telangana government for COVID-19 management

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Central Government on Friday praised the State Government for quick and efficient action after a software professional from Hyderabad with a travel history to Dubai had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a video conference with all State Health Ministers on Friday, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Dr Harsh Vardhan congratulated State Health Minister, Etela Rajender for managing to identify nearly 88 contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients and then rolling out preventive measures to contain the spread of disease among the community.

“You have done a great job in identifying the COVID-19 positive patient and all the contacts, which is very important. Thank you so much and we are proud of you. You are doing great work,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan in the video conference.

During the interaction, Rajender also urged the Union Health Minister to provide support to start another diagnostic facility at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Hyderabad to run COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The State Health Minister said MOHFW officials had earlier planned to expand and add more laboratories in the country to take up diagnosis of the novel coronavirus. “Please consider IPM from Hyderabad for conducting such tests when more laboratories across the country are added,” Rajender said.

The State Health Minister also urged Dr Harsh Vardhan to address the shortage of N95 masks, which are recommended by experts as ideal personal protection equipment against 2019-nCoV.

Avoid mass gatherings

The Union Health Ministry, New Delhi, on Friday replying to the queries raised by several individual States on holding mass gathering said that such events must be avoided. “Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gathering to avoid the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease. In view of the above, it is advised that mass gatherings must be avoided or possibly postponed till the disease spread is contained’, MOHFW said.

The MOHFW said that in case such mass gatherings were organised, the States must take necessary action to guide organisers on precautions to be taken as per the guidelines to avoid transmission of severe acute respiratory illness and influenza like Illness cases including COVID-19.”

Avoid biometric attendance system

The most common method of transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is through touching infected surfaces. Considering this fact, the Government of India (GOI) on Friday directed its Ministries and other departments to exempt employees to mark biometric attendance in Aadhar based Biometric Attendance Systems till March 31. All employees could mark their attendance in register, which was the case before introduction of biometric system, the GOI clarified.

No proof of spread in community

Senior health officials in the State in-charge of surveillance said so far there had been no indication of spread of COVID-19 in the community. “We are coordinating with many surveillance teams in Hyderabad and districts. All these works are going on smoothly and there have been evidence of any hiccups. So far there has been no indication of COVID-19 in the community,” said Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana.

TS team in Kerala

A team of 12 senior doctors including Superintendents of Chest Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and other senior surveillance experts are in Kerala to interact with the local health officials over the COVID-19. The team of doctors are in Kerala to have first-hand experience over fight against COVID-19 in Kerala, how the State has managed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading into the community and interact with local doctors who were involved in treating the three COVID-19 positive patients. The team of doctors are expected to be back to Hyderabad by this weekend.

11 persons from Hyderabad stranded in Iran

Hyderabad: Eleven pilgrims from Hyderabad who went to Iran for pilgrimage are reportedly stranded due to cancellation of flights and have appealed to the Union and State governments to help them.

The batch of pilgrims, comprising eight women and three men, had started in February from the city on a pilgrimage tour of religious places in Iraq and Iran.

By the end of February, the group reached Iran and was to return back to the India on March 4. However, they were stranded in Mashad city of Iran for the last three days.

“The group have gone on a visit visa for pilgrimage and its validity will end soon. Moreover, they are staying in hotels and running short of money to pay the bills and arrange food,” said Syed Ali Jaffery, a relative of one of the group members. The family members have appealed to the State government and the Union Ministry of External Affairs to reach out to the stranded persons and arrange for their return to India.

It is learnt there are a few more persons from the city who are staying in Iran and unable to move out of the country due to regulations in force there following the COVID – 19 break-out.

