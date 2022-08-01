Centre in denial over price rise, says Nama

Hyderabad: TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao slammed the Centre for not taking corrective steps to control the price rise which was making the poor poorer. He said despite the shortage of rice and wheat in the global market, the union government was not purchasing paddy from Telangana which recorded a cent per cent increase in production.

Participating in the debate on price rise in Lok Sabha on Monday, Nageshwara Rao said the prices of essential commodities and petroleum products had increased significantly under the NDA rule in the last eight years. While the poor were becoming poorer due to this, the Centre continued to be in denial. He said the price rise had an adverse impact on the common man.

“Rather than taking steps to control the price rise, the Centre is in denial and continues to hike taxes. It is unfortunate that GST is also being charged on bread consumed by patients in hospitals,” the TRS MP said.

He said though there was significant growth in agricultural production against the global food shortage, the Centre had failed to facilitate and open the global market for the country’s farmers, which could be a win-win situation for those facing the crisis and India.

Listing out the measures taken by the State government to propel agriculture growth in Telangana, Nageshwara Rao accused the Centre of denting the efforts without providing necessary support to the sector. He said it increased taxation on fertiliser and refused to purchase paddy and wheat from the States.

Further, he stated that Telangana’s fiscal management was well within the RBI’s permissible limits. He pointed out that the State government increased capital expenditure by developing irrigation projects, power plants and other infrastructure using the loans obtained from public sector banks. It was due to these proactive steps taken by the State government that Telangana was the only State to ensure cent per cent drinking water connectivity to every household, he said.