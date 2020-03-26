Centre inquires with Medak collector about situation

By | Published: 4:17 pm 4:27 pm

Medak: Union for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) Santosh Gangwar on Thursday called up Medak District Collector K Dharma Reddy and enquired about the situation in the wake of the government decision to impose a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of CoVID-19 in the country.

He has also enquired about the number of positive cases reported in Medak district as on today and the number of persons kept under quarantine.

The Collector informed the Union Minister that 111 persons, who had travelled overseas in the recent past, have been placed under home isolation. Since a couple of them were seen roaming freely on roads in violation of the guidelines, he said they were shifted to government quarantine centre in Medak. He also informed the Union Minister that they were providing all emergency services without any interruption and also ensured availability of essential commodities to citizens.

The Collector said the district administration had also set up a control room in the district headquarters to address only corona related issues. To monitor the situation across the district, Reddy told the Minister that he an eight-member district-level committee was constituted to monitor the situation.

The Minister suggested to the Collector to spread awareness among the people on the need for social distancing and washing hands frequently to contain the spread oc coronavirus.