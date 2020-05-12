Centre lauds CM Jagan’s progressive outlook

By | AP Bureau | Published: 2:56 pm

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Y S.Jagan Mohan Reddy’s argument that instead of a blanket extension of the lockdown, a different approach in which emphasis is laid on self-awareness among people about the prevention of the spread of coronavirus was appreciated by the Centre.

According to an official press release here on Tuesday, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harshavardhan had called the Chief Minister, post the video interaction of the latter with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to appreciate the stand taken by Andhra Pradesh on various issues. The Union Minister was of the opinion that the Chief Minister touched upon pertinent aspects that need to be addressed, like the stigma surrounding Covid-19.

Rather than calling for a blanket extension of the lockdown, Jagan Mohan Reddy pitched for a rather different approach. He suggested that creating self-awareness among people should be the priority above the imposition of restrictions and clamping down, which is adding to the stigma surrounding Covid-19. He stressed on the fact that the stigma should die an instant death if we are to get back to any state of normalcy.

‘While putting stringent SOPs in place for workplaces and other areas where people are expected to gather with respect to social distancing and personal hygiene, one should also equally concentrate on eliminating the fear and stigma around the virus which will encourage people to self-report in case they develop any symptoms thereby making it easier for the authorities to deal with it’, said the Chief Minister during the video conference with Narendra Modi on Monday.

He further stressed on the need to let the working class move around freely as it is mandatory for the economy to get back to where it was. The CM went onto emphasize the need for the central government to support the MSME sector during these trying times. He also requested the Centre’s support in overhauling the health system of the state, the press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .