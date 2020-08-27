Centre lauds Telangana’s agricultural initiatives like Rytu Bandhu

By | Published: 3:35 pm 3:36 pm

Hyderabad: The union agricultural ministry has lauded several initiatives of State of Telangana in the field of agriculture particularly the “Rytu Bandhu” scheme and the farmers coordination committees. The union ministry appreciated the programmes implemented by the State to develop the agricultural sector.

The name of Telangana was prominently mentioned at a video-conference held by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar with all the Agriculture Ministers of different States including Telangana represented by Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday. The union government sought opinions of the State governments regarding the proposed Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal in his presentation made special mention of Rytu Bandhu and Farmers Coordination Committees of Telangana.

” Rytu Bandhu is very useful for farmers and the Farmer Coordination Committees help bring all the farmers on one platform. This helped the State to create a wider farmers network which will play an instrumental role in implementing the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme,” he said. He appreciated the role of the Telangana State government in creating a platform for farmers on its own and also various other farmer centric programmes implemented by it.

Minister for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy who attended the meeting representing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as there was also a meeting scheduled with Chairman of Nabard running side by side, said that the Telangana government welcomes the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. ” We hope that the proposed scheme will help attract investments into the agriculture sector thereby bringing in more development,” he said.

However Niranjan Reddy suggested the centre to completely bear the interest burden of the loans to be given under the Scheme. “The proposed scheme says that the centre will bear 3 percent of the interest to be paid by the investor. I feel that we must not penalize the entrepreneurs who come forward to invest in the farming sector. If we can give them interest free loans more people will come forward and invest in this sector,” he said.

