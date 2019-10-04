Centre must be a facilitator for States’ growth: KTR

By | Published: 12:39 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday stressed the need for better coordination between the Centre and State governments to boost the nation’s economy. “The Central government must be a facilitator rather than coming in the way of States which receive capital from various lending agencies,” he said.

The Minister was participating in a panel discussion on ‘Union of States’ organised as part of the World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit 2019 in New Delhi. The Minister said failure to resolve this problem will affect the urban infrastructure and also the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation.

The other panelists who shared their insights during the session were Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The panelists discussed the dynamics between the Centre and the States including cities as engines of growth.

Rama Rao said though the Centre was the decision-maker in terms of several policies, the real action was happening in the States. He asserted that only when the Centre works in coordination with the States with an economic vision, can rapid economic development in the country be achieved. He emphasised the need to transfer a few subjects in the concurrent list to the States’ list to boost the performance of the States. “Stronger States will lead to a stronger country,” he said.

Citing Telangana’s development as an example, the Minister said progressive leadership help States achieve economic development. “Decentralisation of power and development has done wonders in Telangana,” he said, adding that Telangana State which began with 10 districts, presently has 33 districts, 3,400 village panchayats, and new revenue divisions. He also stated that each of these units were witnessing development through a planned budget.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter