Centre must stop discrimination towards South: Nama Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: A day after compelling the Central Government to announce release of GST dues, TRS MPs on Tuesday rallied the Opposition parties against step-motherly treatment meted out to South Indian States by the Centre in allocation of funds. The TRS Lok Sabha members alleged that funds allocation to South Indian States was cut down drastically, hindering development and welfare programmes.

Participating in discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Nama Nageswara Rao said the Centre was showing discrimination towards the South Indian States. The TRS leader said fund allocation for Telangana State, and all other South Indian States has been cut down drastically. He said Telangana State had been demanding funds due to it, and the Centre had shirked its responsibility.

The TRS Lok Sabha floor leader alleged that both South Indian and East Indian States sufferred severely due to implementation of recommendations made by 15th Finance Commission. He said TRS was not in agreement with the conditions and calculations of the 15th Finance Commission based on which a State’s funding was being decided. He urged the Centre to review its decision and ensure justice for all rather than being partial to North Indian States and showing discrimination towards South India States.

Further, the Khammam MP also said several States have extended their support to GST implementation after the Centre gave the call for ‘One Nation, One Tax’. “But all the States are suffering due to the Centre delaying release of the former’s share in the Central taxes and other funds. This practice should end,” he added. He said being one of the youngest States of the country, the Centre must support Telangana State which was making rapid progress.

Nageshwara Rao said while the President’s Address emphasises the need for a modern India aspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and BR Ambedkar, with focus on ‘Gram Swarjya’, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing several novel schemes in the State achieving the goals of ‘Gram Swarjya’ in a phased manner. He said the State government was implementing ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme for development of roads, sanitation, greenary and other basic amenities in villages.

He said the Centre was emulating several novel schemes being implemented in Telangana State. He referred to Mission Bhagiratha and Rythu Bandhu scheme which were now being implemented by the Centre as Jal Jeevan Mission and PM-KISAN across the country. “TRS has been supporting the Centre on various issues such as abolition of Article 370 which will help the nation grow as well as opposed decisions such as Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which will cause unnecessary divide among our citizens. The Centre must honour the federal system in the country and provide necessary support to the States, notwithstanding the political differences,” he added.

