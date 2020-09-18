Centre not releasing MPLADS dues to Telangana: Vinod Kumar

After delaying release of MPLADS amounting to Rs 150 cr under 16th LS and RS for 2014-19 term, the Centre now refuses to release the amount claiming that there was no provision to release funds pertaining to the previous financial years in the current fiscal of 2020-21

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Union government appears to be in no mood to release funds due to Telangana State including those entitled for previous years even after executing the works.

After delaying release of MPLADS amounting to Rs 150 crore under 16th Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for 2014-19 term, the Centre now refuses to release the amount claiming that there was no provision to release funds pertaining to the previous financial years in the current fiscal of 2020-21.

The shocking revelation came to light after Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, who served as Karimnagar Lok Sabha member in the 16th Lok Sabha, found that the bills for certain works proposed by him under MPLADS, were not released by the Centre.

Though all the works had been executed, the bills payment was kept pending. On learning that the funds were not released by the MPLADS division of Union Ministry of Statistics and Planning, he made a request to the Director of (M&E) of Planning department in the Union Government to release the pending dues.

The Deputy Director of MPLADS then wrote to the Telangana State Planning department stating that the budgetary outlay for financial year 2020-21 in respect of the MPLAD Scheme has already been placed at the disposal of Union Ministry of Finance for managing the economic and health impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, following the decision of the Union Cabinet in this regard.

“Currently, there is no budget head available with the Ministry which could be utilised for release of any unreleased installments, including those from previous financial Year, up to 31-03-2020,” he claimed.

Shocked by the response, Vinod Kumar on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister of State for Statistics, Programme Implementation and Planning Rao Inderjit Singh pointing out that the Union Cabinet took a decision not to operate MPLAD Scheme for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, but not for payment incurred earlier for the 16th Lok Sabha members.

He enclosed orders asking the MPLADS division of Union Ministry of Statistics and Planning to release payment of Rs 150 crore towards the payment to be made to the 16th Lok Sabha members (15 MPs) and Rajya Sabha members (6 MPs) from Telangana State.

As against Rs 370 crore MPLADS that 15 MPs in 16th Lok Sabha were entitled to, the Centre had released Rs 275 crore and the remaining Rs 95 crore are due for payment. Similarly, the Union government released Rs 125 crore of Rs 180 crore entitled under MPLADS pertaining to six Rajya Sabha MPs and is yet to clear Rs 55 crore dues.

“Small contractors who executed these works are suffering a lot due to non-release of these payments. I requested the Union Minister to release the pending amount at the earliest,” Vinod Kumar said.

