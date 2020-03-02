Centre not respecting laws made by Parliament: Gutha

By | Published: 12:20 am

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Sunday slammed the Union government for not respecting enactments that were passed by the Parliament.

Speaking at a media conference at his camp office, Sukender Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Bill, 2014, was passed by both houses of the Parliament. As an opposition party then, BJP supported the bill introduced by the then UPA government in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He objected to the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on the AP Reorganization Act. He pointed out that Modi termed it as a bill passed in a midnight drama, while Kishan Reddy said delimitation of Assembly constituencies would only be limited to Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Centre should take up delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Telangana State as provided in AP Reorganization Act.

Appreciating the State government for taking up Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi programme, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao included greenery development and sanitation in the programme by recognizing the importance of creating healthy atmosphere in villages and towns. Stating that there was no need for anyone to do politics on such programmes, he opined that the opposition should also cooperate with the officials to make the programmes a grand success.

