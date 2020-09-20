Centre of Excellence for sheep breeding coming up in TS

With assistance from the Centre, the State govt will escalate training in sheep breeding by involving technical experts and field practitioners to provide hands-on exposure with classroom orientation, field exposures and other training techniques

Hyderabad: The State government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Livestock Development at the Large Scale Sheep Breeding Farm (LSSBF) at Mamidipally in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

With assistance from the Centre, the State government will escalate training in sheep breeding by involving technical experts and field practitioners to provide hands-on exposure with classroom orientation, field exposures and other training techniques.

In response to a question raised by Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said the Union government has cleared the proposal from the Telangana government for setting up the Centre of Excellence with a financial outlay of Rs 18.5 crore under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana 2019-20. The objective is to encourage livestock and poultry sector in holistic approach through effective hands on training, skill development, technology transfer, consultancy, research and other innovative initiatives.

The Union Minister further explained that the Centre of Excellence will cater to the needs of farmers and entrepreneurs in various animal husbandry activities and improve the living standards and skills of farmers. He said the Centre of Excellence will impart both on-campus and off-campus training on livestock and poultry farming to farmers as well as provide hands on training to the entrepreneurs in various fields of livestock sector through demonstration farms and Technology park.

Further, it will upgrade the skills of field veterinarians and para-veterinarians in breed improvement and animal health, besides developing suitable training methods, modules and technology dissemination material.

“India has 7.42 crore sheep population according to the 20th livestock census, 2019. Though there is demand for sheep meat, it is restricted to few States. It is a fact that there are huge opportunities for employment in sheep rearing for the poor through sale of wool and meat,” he said.

