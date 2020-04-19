Centre planning LPG-type subsidy for power

By | Published: 12:09 am 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: The central government in its Draft “Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, meant for amendment of the Electricity Act, 2003 has proposed a cost reflective electricity billing system leading to refund of subsidy directly to the consumers similar to that of the LPG subsidy . The 22 page draft which has been kept in the public domain to elicit suggestions on Friday gave 21 days’ time to the State governments to respond with suggestions.

The Draft Bill proposed a system where State Electricity Regulatory Commissions will here after declare tariffs without taking subsidies into consideration, reflecting the true cost of production of every unit of power produced and supplied to the consumer. In other words, the tariff proposals here afterwards shall not have the subsidy component in them. The State governments if they wish then have to pay the subsidy per unit to consumers similar to that of the LPG cylinder, where the consumer pays the bill first and the subsidy amount is deposited in their accounts on a later date.

For instance the distribution companies or Discoms in Telangana purchase a unit of electricity at Rs 4.26 from the generation companies, but the actual cost of supplying the same to the consumer costs the Discoms around Rs 7.50. The gap is generally bore by the government. It is estimated that the Telangana government incurs around Rs 10,000 crore in the shape of subsidy.

The 2003 Act mandated the regulatory Commissions to determine the tariff after receipt of the subsidies but there is no provision for fixation tariff with fair cost. Over a period, the regulatory Commissions have been recognising cost but defer it to recover in future period and also factoring the subsidies based on commitment. Consequently, the tariff determined is not “cost reflective” and resulted in weakening the financial health of the distribution companies due to under recovery of the prudent cost.

“Hence the tariff should reflect the cost of supply of electricity and cross-subsidies to be reduced. Section 65 mandates the state government to grant subsidy to any consumer or class of consumers, but there is no corresponding provisions about the treatment of subsidies in the tariff determined by the state commissions. It is proposed that State commissions to determine tariff for retail sale of electricity without any subsidy under section 65 of the Act,” the draft Bill reads.

Purchase of renewable and hydro power compulsory

While proposing to consider Hydro electricity as renewable Power resource, It is said that the Central Government may after consultation with the State Governments, prepare and notify a National Renewable Energy Policy. The Policy also proposes purchase of a prescribed minimum percentage of electricity from renewable and hydro sources of energy.

Contract Enforcement Authority

The draft Bill also proposes establishment of a “Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority” (ECEA) having powers to adjudicate matters regarding implementation of Contracts related to purchase or sale of power between a generating company and a licensee. Centre’s argument is non performance of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) would upset the investment environment in the country.

Payment Security

So far the load dispatch centre is scheduling electricity without payment security mechanism. Presently, there is huge accumulation of unrealized revenues. It is proposed to empower load dispatch centre to oversee the payment security mechanism before scheduling dispatch of electricity.

