Centre plans world-class National Police University

New Delhi: In order to provide intense training, research and development and policymaking, the Central government has planned to establish a world-class National Police University.

The institution will work in the domains of education and research like policing, law enforcement and related areas of internal security and public safety. The location of the university is yet to be decided by the government.

“In the first instance, the university would offer courses in Police Sciences, Cyber Forensics, Risk Management and Criminology,” according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry also informed the Lok Sabha in a reply that the University will be funded by Government of India. The functioning of the University is incumbent upon the Legislation of the National Police University Bill in the Parliament.

The Government of India is consistently focusing on modernisation of police and police reforms and the university would be a part of it.

