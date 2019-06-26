‘Centre ready to help Telangana seed industry’

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said on Wednesday that the Central government was ready to provide the necessary support for the growth of the seed industry in Telangana State, which had a conducive atmosphere for the production of a variety of quality seeds.

Inaugurating the 32nd International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) Congress being held for the first time in Hyderabad, the Union Minister said quality seed production was crucial for global food security and empowerment of farmers, and the Indian seed industry was growing exponentially.

Choudhary said the Centre had taken several steps to ensure quality seeds are produced to increase crop yield. “Our government is continuously working in that direction,” he said and thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for holding ISTA-2019 conference here besides appreciating the work done by the State government for better productivity of crops.

Pointing out India remained the largest cotton seed producer in the world, besides producing various quality seeds of paddy, wheat, corn and others, he said that about 60 per cent of the population in the country was still dependent on agriculture for employment. “In the wake of changing climatic conditions and depleting natural resources, it is important to produce and supply quality seeds at an affordable price. Telangana State has all the qualities including the presence of numerous premier scientific, academic and agriculture institutions to become the seed capital of the country,” he added.

