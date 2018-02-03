Centre remained tightfisted to irrigation sector: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The Minister for irrigation T Harish Rao said on Friday that the Central budget was a big disappointment. Addressing a public meeting at Nallavagu village in Sangareddy district, he said the poor allocations for the irrigation sector had exposed its priorities.

The Minister said happiness writ large on the faces of the farmers in the villages is the real manifestation of growth and not the statistical figures on papers supporting the GDP claims. The budget does not have much to safeguard the interests of the peasant community.

The budgetary provisions should help provide support price making farming a remunerative activity and enhance the living standards of farmers. The budgetary allocations should be made taking the needs of the States also into consideration, he added.

He asserted that the Modi government had got the responsibility to remain accountable for the huge contributions being made by the taxpayers in Telangana State under the new tax order.