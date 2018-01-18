Centre yet to respond to plea for educational institutions, says Kadiam

By | Published: 9:05 pm 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Union government has not responded to several letters and reminders sent by the State government seeking new educational institutions in Telangana, said the Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari.

Srihari said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao himself wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking sanction of Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and Regional Education Institute but the Union government did not responded to the same.

While welcoming new central educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh, he urged the Union government to allot institutions to Telangana also. Addressing a press conference at Secretariat here on Thursday, Srihari mentioned that during Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meeting he had asked the Centre to sanction Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodayas in the headquarters of the newly formed districts. He lamented that after NDA government came into power, the allocations for the education sector were going down. The Minister said all the Education Ministers during the CABE meeting urged the Centre to increase allocations for education.

Srihari mentioned that Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar had lauded the various schemes including residential schools being implemented in the State and had recommended schemes to be implemented in other States too.